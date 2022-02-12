 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 13, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

Nonfiction

“Eating to Extinction: the World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them,” Dan Saladino; “The Awesome Human Project: Break Free from Daily Burnout, Struggle Less and Thrive More in Work and Life,” Nataly Kogan; “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook,” America’s Test Kitchen; “The Best American Travel Writing 2021,” Padma Lakshmi; “Backroads & Byways of Maryland: Drives, Day Trips & Weekend Excursions,” Leslie Atkins; “The Soul of a Woman,” Isabel Allende; “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health,” Thomas Insel; “Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy,” Erich Schwartzel; “Origin: a Genetic History of the Americas,” Jennifer Raff; “Tired a Fck: Burnout at the Hands of Diet, Self-Help, and Hustle Culture,” Caroline Dooner.

Fiction

“Box 88,” Charles Cumming; “Good Girl Complex,” Elle Kennedy; “The Fields,” Erin Young; “Hotel Portofino,” J.P. O’Connell; “Road of Bones,” Christopher Golden; “The Girl Who Could Breathe Under Water,” Erin Bartels; “The Violin Conspiracy,” Brendan Slocumb; “Target,” Stephen Hunter; “Black Cake,” Charmaine Wilkerson; “Such a Pretty Smile,” Kristi DeMeester.

