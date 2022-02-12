Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 13, 2022

Nonfiction

“Eating to Extinction: the World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them,” Dan Saladino; “The Awesome Human Project: Break Free from Daily Burnout, Struggle Less and Thrive More in Work and Life,” Nataly Kogan; “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook,” America’s Test Kitchen; “The Best American Travel Writing 2021,” Padma Lakshmi; “Backroads & Byways of Maryland: Drives, Day Trips & Weekend Excursions,” Leslie Atkins; “The Soul of a Woman,” Isabel Allende; “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health,” Thomas Insel; “Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy,” Erich Schwartzel; “Origin: a Genetic History of the Americas,” Jennifer Raff; “Tired a Fck: Burnout at the Hands of Diet, Self-Help, and Hustle Culture,” Caroline Dooner.