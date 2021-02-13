 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 14, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 14, 2021

Culpeper County Library

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited capacity, due to COVID-19.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“The Listening Path: the Creative Art of Attention,” Julia Cameron; “The Power of Ethics: How to Make Good Choices in a Complicated World,” Susan Liautaud; “Faith, Farming and Family: Cultivating Hope and Harvesting Joy Wherever You Are,” Caitlin Henderson; “A Question of Freedom: the Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War,” William G. Thomas; “Expedition Deep Ocean: the First Descent to the Bottom of All Five of the World’s Oceans,” Josh Young; “When Harry Met Minnie: a True Story of Love and Friendship,” Martha Teichner; “Just as I Am: a Memoir,” Cicely Tyson; “Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World,” Simon Winchester; “We Came, We Saw, We Left: a Family Gap Year,” Charles J. Wheelan; “War of Shadows: Codebreakers, Spies, and the Secret Struggle to Drive the Nazis from the Middle East,” Gershom Gorenberg.

Fiction

“Obsession,” Patricia Bradley; “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah; “The Survivors,” Jane Harper; “The Unwilling,” John Hart; “Blink of an Eye,” Iris Johansen; “Serpentine,” Jonathan Kellerman; “Robert Ludlum’s the Treadstone Exile,” Joshua Hood; “Blood Grove,” Walter Mosley; “When Twilight Breaks,” Sarah Sundin; “The Ruthless Lady’s Guide to Wizardry,” C.M. Waggoner.

