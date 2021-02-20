 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 21, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 21, 2021

Culpeper County Library

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited capacity, due to COVID-19.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“Faith after Doubt: Why Your Beliefs Stopped Working and What to Do About It,” Brian D. McLaren; “Be the Refuge: Raising the Voices of Asian American Buddhists,” Chenxing Han; “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors,” James Patterson, Matt Eversmann, & Chris Mooney; “Blood, Powder, and Residue: How Crime Labs Translate Evidence into Proof,” Beth A. Bechky; “Murder in Canaryville: the True Story Behind a Cold Case and a Chicago Cover-Up,” Jeff Coen; “Animal, Vegetable, Junk: a History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal,” Mark Bittman; “An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering,” Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen; “Nobody’s Normal: How Culture Created the Stigma of Mental Illness,” Roy Richard Grinker; “Why Wakanda Matters: What Black Panther Reveals about Psychology, Identity, and Communication”; “Four Lost Cities: a Secret History of the Urban Age,” Annalee Newitz.

Fiction

“The Mask of Mirrors,” M.A. Carrick; “The Love Proof,” Madeleine Henry; “The Vineyard at Painted Moon,” Susan Mallery; “The Sanatorium,” Sarah Pearse; “The Scorpion’s Tail,” Douglas J. Preston & Lincoln Child; “Faithless in Death,” J.D. Robb; “The Invisible Woman,” Erika Robuck; “The Paris Library,” Janet Skeslien Charles; “The Burning Girls,” C.J. Tudor; “The Mercenary,” Paul Vidich.

Tags

