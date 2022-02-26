 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 27, 2022

  • 0
Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“Otherlands: a Journey through Earth’s Extinct Worlds,” Thomas Halliday; “Bird Brother: a Falconer’s Journey and the Healing Power of Wildlife,” Rodney Stotts; “Composting for the Absolute Beginner: How to Improve Your Soil for Better Organic Gardening,” Dede Cummings; “Turtles of the World: a Guide to Every Family,” Jeffrey E. Lovich & Whit Gibbons; “Recipes for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life,” Dana Ellis Hunnes; “The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways,” Lisa Steele; “White Lies: the Double Life of Walter F. White and the America’s Darkest Secret,” A.J. Baime; “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals,” Laurie Zaleski; “The Dark Queens: the Bloody Rivalry that Forged the Medieval World,” Shelley Puhak; “In the Shadow of the Mountain: a Memoir of Courage,” Silvia Vasquez-Lavado.

Fiction

“Base Notes,” Lara Elena Donnelly; “Asking for a Friend,” Andi Osho; “Catch Her When She Falls,” Allison Buccola; “Beyond the Lavender Fields,” Arlem Hawks; “The Other Family,” Wendy Corsi Staub; “Secrets of Our House,” Rea Frey; “The Lady’s Mine,” Francine Rivers; “King of Battle and Blood,” Scarlett St. Clair; “Sierra Six,” Mark Greaney; “Don’t Cry for Me,” Daniel Black.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TV's 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert