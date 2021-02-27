Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 28, 2021

Nonfiction

“The Minister’s Wife: a Memoir of Faith, Doubt, Friendship, Loneliness, Forgiveness, and More,” Karen Stiller; “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy,” Jenny Odell; “Drug Use for Grown-Ups: Chasing Liberty in the Land of Fear,” Carl L. Hart; “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: the Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” Bill Gates; “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation,” Anna Malaika Tubbs; “Under a White Sky: the nature of the Future,” Elizabeth Kolbert; “Yellowstone Wolves: Science and Discovery in the World’s First National Park”; “Prey: Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women’s Rights,” Ayaan Hirsi Ali; “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song,” Henry Louis Gates, Jr.; “Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History,” Richard Thompson Ford.