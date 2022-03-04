Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 28, 2022

Nonfiction

“The Con and the FBI Agent: an Unlikely Alliance,” David Nadolski; “Black Ops: the Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior,” Ric Prado; “The Invisible Siege: the Rise of Coronaviruses and the Search for a Cure,” Dan Werb; “Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved Him, the Conservative Establishment, and the Courts to Set Him Free,” Sarah Weinman; “Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America,” Megan Kate Nelson; “Sentient: How Animals Illuminate the Wonder of Our Human Senses,” Jackie Higgins; “A Block in Time: a New York City History at the Corner of Fifth Avenue and Twenty-Third Street,” Christiane Bird; “Hell’s Half-Acre: the Untold Story of the Benders, a Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier,” Susan Jonusas; “52 Ways to Walk: the Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time,” Annabel Streets; “The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness,” Meghan O’Rourke.