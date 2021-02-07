Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 7, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Kill Switch: the Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy,” Adam Jentleson; “Extraterrestrial: the First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” Abraham Loeb; “The Plague Cycle: the Unending War Between Humanity and Infectious Disease,” Charles Kenny; “Coming Back: How to Win the Job You Want When You’ve Lost the Job You Need,” Fawn Germer; “Craft: an American History,” Glenn Adamson; “Walking with Ghosts: a Memoir,” Gabriel Byrne; “Eleanor,” David Michaelis; “Eagle Down: the Last Special Forces Fighting the Forever War,” Jessica Donati; “A Shot in the Moonlight: How a Freed Slave and a Confederate Soldier Fought for Justice in the Jim Crow South,” Ben Montgomery; “American Baby: a Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption,” Gabrielle Glaser.
Fiction
“Out of Hounds,” Rita Mae Brown; “A Curious Incident,” Vicki Delany; “The Mitford Trial,” Jessica Fellowes; “A Perfect Amish Romance,” Shelley Shepard Gray; “Aftershock,” Judy Melinek; “The City of Tears,” Kate Mosse; “A Stranger at the Door,” Jason Pinter; “Our Italian Summer,” Jennifer Probst; “Sweet Water,” Cara Reinard; “Glamour Girls,” Marty Wingate.