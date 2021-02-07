Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Feb. 7, 2021

Nonfiction

“Kill Switch: the Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy,” Adam Jentleson; “Extraterrestrial: the First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” Abraham Loeb; “The Plague Cycle: the Unending War Between Humanity and Infectious Disease,” Charles Kenny; “Coming Back: How to Win the Job You Want When You’ve Lost the Job You Need,” Fawn Germer; “Craft: an American History,” Glenn Adamson; “Walking with Ghosts: a Memoir,” Gabriel Byrne; “Eleanor,” David Michaelis; “Eagle Down: the Last Special Forces Fighting the Forever War,” Jessica Donati; “A Shot in the Moonlight: How a Freed Slave and a Confederate Soldier Fought for Justice in the Jim Crow South,” Ben Montgomery; “American Baby: a Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption,” Gabrielle Glaser.