Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 16, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

Nonfiction

“Beyond Possible: One Man, 14 Peaks, and the Mountaineering Achievement of a Lifetime,” Nims Purja; “Rise: My Story,” Lindsey Vonn; “I Didn’t Do the Thing Today,” Madeleine Dore; “Baby Steps Millionaires: How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth-and How You Can Too,” Dave Ramsey; “The Beauty of What Remains: How Our Greatest Fear Becomes Our Greatest Gift,” Steve Leder; “The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again,” Catherine Price; “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet,” John Green; “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters,” Rachel Trethewey; “When Can We Go Back to America? Voices of Japanese American Incarceration During WWII” Susan H. Kamei; “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin.

Fiction

“Invisible,” Danielle Steel; “Reckless Girls,” Rachel Hawkins; “The Starless Crown,” James Rollins; “A Stranger’s Game,” Colleen Coble; “Olga Dies Dreaming,” Xochitl Gonzales; “Luckenbooth,” Jenni Fagan; “Anthem,” Noah Hawley; “The Maid,” Nita Prose; “When You Are Mine,” Michael Robotham.

