Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 17, 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library building in Southgate Shopping Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
Many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos are available via the library’s website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Fiction
“Opium Prince,” Jasmine Aimaq; “All That We Carried,” Erin Bartels; “Faith’s Mountain Home,” Misty M. Beller; “The Butterfly House,” Katrine Engberg; “Bone Canyon,” Lee Goldberg; “Save the Last Dance,” Shelley Shepard Gray; “All the Colors of Night,” Jayne Ann Krentz; “When I was Yours,” Lizzie Page; “Our Darkest Night,” Jennifer Robson, “City of Schemes,” Victoria Thompson.
Nonfiction
“Keep Sharp : Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta; “Embrace the Suck : the Navy SEAL Way to an Extraordinary Life,” Brent Gleeson; “Practically Pagan : an Alternative Guide to Health and Well-Being,” Irisanya Moon; “Social Chemistry : Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection,” Marissa King; “Logged in and Stressed Out : How Social Media is Affecting Your Mental Health and What You Can Do About It,” Paula Durlofsky; “America’s Marine Sanctuaries : a Photographic Exploration”; “Biohack Your Brain : How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance & Power,” Kristen Willeumier; “From Clutter to Clarity : Clean Up Your Mindset to Clear Out Your Clutter,” Kerri L. Richardson; “Wild Minds : the Artists and Rivalries That Inspired the Golden Age of Animation,” Reid Mitenbuler; “Himalaya: a Human History,” Ed Douglas.