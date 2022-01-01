 Skip to main content
2022-01-01
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 2, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“The Jesus I Know: Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions about Who He Is,” Kathie Lee Gifford; “White Hot Hate: a True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America’s Heartland,” Dick Lehr; “Patient Zero: a Curious History of the World’s Worst Diseases,” Lydia Kang & Nate Pedersen; “Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical, Religious Cult,” Faith Jones; “Foxconned: Imaginary Jobs, Bulldozed Homes & the Sacking of Local Government,” Lawrence Tabak; “Lost Cove, North Carolina: Portrait of a Vanished Appalachian Community, 1864-1957,” Christy A. Smith; “Zen and the Art of Dealing with Difficult People,” Mark Westmoquette; “Our National Forests: Stories from America’s Most Important Public Lands,” Greg M. Peters; “On Assignment: Memoir of a National Geographic Filmmaker,” James R. Larison; “The Snowy Cabin Cookbook: Meals the Drinks for Adventurous Days and Cozy Nights,” Marnie Hanel & Jen Stevenson.

Fiction

“Death’s Long Shadow,” Judith Cutler; “The Ringmaster’s Daughter,” Carly Schabowski; “The Marriage Game,” Sara Desai; “Every Word Unsaid,” Kimberly Duffy; “The Day of the Serpent,” Cassandra Clark; “The Witching Tree,” Alice Blanchard; “A Deadly Endowment,” Alyssa Maxwell; “The Spanish Daughter,” Lorena Hughes; “City of Vengeance,” D.V. Bishop.

