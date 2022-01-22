 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 23, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

Nonfiction

“Lost & Found: a Memoir,” Kathryn Schulz; “The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again,” Catherine Price; “The 1619 Project: a New Origin Story,” created by Nikole Hannah-Jones; “Aquanaut: a Life Beneath the Surface – the Inside Story of the Thai Cave Rescue,” Rick Stanton with Karen Dealy; “When Can We Go Back to America? Voices of Japanese American Incarceration During WWII,” Susan H. Kamei; “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet,” John Green; “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality,” Mike Sielski; “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm,” Ginger Zee; “The Madman’s Library: the Strangest Books, Manuscripts and Other Literary Curiosities from History,” Edward Brooke-Hitching; “Robert E. Lee: a Life,” Allen C. Guelzo.

Fiction

“The Diamond Keeper,” Jeannie Mobley; “Reminders of Him,” Colleen Hoover; “The Runaway,” Nick Petrie; “Joan is Okay,” Weike Wang; “Lightning in a Mirror,” Jayne Ann Krentz; “One Step Too Far,” Lisa Gardner; “Her Hidden Genius,” Marie Benedict; “The Big Steep,” Sandra Balzo; “Lucky Leap Day,” Ann Marie Walker; “Death Under the Perseids,” Teresa Dovalpage.

