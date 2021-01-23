 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 24, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 24, 2021

Culpeper County Library

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited capacity, due to COVID-19.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper. Here are this week’s new titles:

Fiction

“The Children’s Train,” Viola Ardone; “Spin: a Captain Chase Novel,” Patricia Cornwell; “The Other Mother,” Matthew Dicks; “Before the Ruins,” Victoria Gosling; “Watch Her,” Edwin Hill; “The Gates of Athens,” Conn Iggulden; “Yellow Wife,” Sadeqa Johnson; “The Lost Boys,” Faye Kellerman; “Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me,” Ace Atkins; “Into the Light,” David Weber.

Audiobooks

“The Eagles of Heart Mountain: a True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America,” Bradford Pearson; “Three Women Disappear,” James Patterson; “Wrong Alibi,” Christina Dodd; “A Song for the Dark Times,” Ian Rankin; “All the Colors of Night,” Jayne Ann Krentz; “Hush-Hush,” Stuart Woods; “The Forever Girl,” Jill Shalvis; “Neighbors,” Danielle Steel; “Rhythm of War,” Brandon Sanderson; “The Chanel Sisters,” Judithe Little.

