Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 3, 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library building in Southgate Shopping Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos are available via the library’s website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Fiction

“The Mystery of Mrs. Christie,” Marie Benedict; “The Wicked Hour,” Alice Blachard; “Hidden Treasure,” Jane K. Cleland; “The Coffee Corner,” Amy Clipston; “Our Last Goodbye,” Shirley Dickson; “Backlash,” Rachel Dylan; “Northern Wrath,” Thilde Kold Holdt; “Layla,” Colleen Hoover; “Gentleman Jim: a Tale of Romance & Revenge,” Mimi Matthews; “Little Threats,” Emily Schultz.

Nonfiction

“Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho; “The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations,” Daniel Yergin; “Trial By Fire: a Devastating Tragedy, 100 Lives Lost, and a 15-Year Search for Truth,” Scott James; “The Rescuer: One Firefighter’s Story of Courage, Darkness, and the Relentless Love that Saved Him,” Jason Sautel; “The Fasting Fix: Eat Smarter, Fast Better, Live Longer,” Andreas Michalsen; “Home by Natural Harry: DIY Recipes for a Tox-Free, Zero-Waste Life,” Harriet Birrell; “The 99% Invisible City: a Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design,” Roman Mars; “Fangirls: Scenes from Modern Music Culture,” Hannah Ewens; “The Same River Twice: a Memoir of Dirtbag Backpackers, Bomb Shelters, and Bad Travel,” Pam Mandel; “Dark, Salt, Clear: Life in a Cornish Fishing Village,” Lamorna Ash.