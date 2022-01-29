 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 30, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

Nonfiction

“Dark and Magical Places: the Neuroscience of Navigation,” Christopher Kemp; “The Comfortable Kitchen: a Defined Dish Book – 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, and Wholesome Recipes,” Alex Snodgrass; “State Change: End Anxiety, Beat Burnout, and Ignite a New Baseline of Energy and Flow,” Robin Berzin; “The Art of More: How Mathematics Created Civilization,” Michael Brooks; “The Doomsday Mother: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and the End of an American Family,” John Glatt; “Instant Anger Management: Quick and Simple CBT Strategies to Defuse Anger on the Spot,” Aaron Karmin; “Gothic: an Illustrated History,” Roger Luckhurst; “The Zen of Therapy: Uncovering a Hidden Kindness in Life,” Mark Epstein; “I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home,” Jami Attenberg; “The Gift of Home: Beauty & Inspiration to Make Every Space a Special Place,” Bre Doucette.

Fiction

“A Heart Adrift,” Laura Frantz; “Never Leave Me,” Jody Hedlund; “Dark August,” Katie Tallo; “Desolation Canyon,” P.J. Tracy; “The Mitford Vanishing,” Jessica Fellowes; “A Three Book Problem,” Vicki Delany; “Weather Girl,” Rachel Lynn Solomon; “Mouth to Mouth,” Antoine Wilson; “A Thousand Steps,” T. Jefferson Parker; “The Department of Rare and Special Collections,” Eva Jurczyk.

