Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Jan. 31, 2021
Here are this week's new titles:

Culpeper County Library

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited capacity, due to COVID-19.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“The Power of Writing It Down: a Simple Habit to Unlock Your Brain and Reimagine Your Life,” Allison Fallon; “Hello, Habits: a Minimalist’s Guide to a Better Life,” Fumio Saski; “Get What’s Yours for Healthcare: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price,” Philip Moeller; “The Doctors Blackwell: How Tow Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women – and Women to Medicine,” Janice P. Nimura; “Dearly: New Poems,” Margaret Atwood; “Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World,” Andrea Pitzer; “The Power of Adrienne Rich: a Biography,” Hilary Holladay; “Eleanor,” David Michaelis; “The Eagles of Heart Mountain: a True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America,” Bradford Pearson; “Three Wise Men: a Navy SEAL, a Green Beret, and How Their Marine Brother Became a War’s Sole Survivor,” Beau Wise.

Fiction

“Vengewar,” Kevin J. Anderson; “Meet Me in Bombay,” Jenny Ashcroft; “Beyond Gone,” Douglas Corleone; “Tropic of Stupid,” Tim Dorsey; “Active Defense,” Lynette Eason; “Before She Disappeared,” Lisa Gardner; “Savage Road,” Chris Hauty; “The House in the Cerulean Sea,” TJ Klune; “The Russian,” James Patterson; “The Perfect Guests,” Emma Rous.

