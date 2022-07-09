 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 10, 2022

Culpeper County Library Summer Reading Events

The Culpeper County Library has announced its schedule of summer reading events.

 CULPEPER COUNTY LIBRARY

THE Culpeper County Library recently announced its schedule of summer reading events. See the flyer, and visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Ideals,” David Hackett Fischer; “Under the Skin: the Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and On the Health of Our Nation,” Linda Villarosa; “The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: a New History from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us,” Steve Brusatte; “Future Stories: What’s Next?” David Christian; “The Hangman and His Wife: the Life and Death of Reinhard Heydrich,” Nancy Dougherty; “Team America: Patton, MacArthur, Marshall, Eisenhower, and the World They Forged,” Robert L. O’Connell; “Demolition Agenda: How Trump Tried to Dismantle American Government, and What Biden Needs to Do to Save It,” Thomas O. McGarity; “I Cried to Dream Again: Trafficking, Murder, and Deliverance,” Sara Kruzan & Cori Thomas; “Outdoor Kids in an Inside World: Getting Your Family Out of the House and Radically Engaged with Nature,” Steven Rinella; “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks,” Patrick Radden Keefe.

Fiction

“Holy Chow,” David Rosenfelt; “The Hidden One,” Linda Castillo; “Reputation,” Sarah Vaughan; “Armored,” Mark Greaney; “Cold Cold Bones,” Kathy Reichs; “Trouble with the Cursed,” Kim Harrison; “The Finalists,” David Bell; “Listen to Me,” Tess Gerritsen; “Red On the River,” Christine Feehan; “Honey and Spice,” Bolu Babalola.

