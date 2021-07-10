 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 11, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 11, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nonfiction

“Raised in the Kitchen: Making Memories from Scratch One Recipe at a Time,” Carrian Cheney; “Flea Market Flair: Fresh Ideas for Vintage Finds,” Lisa Marie Hart; “Battle for the Big Top: P.T. Barnum, James Bailey, John Ringling, and the Death-Defying Saga of the American Circus,” Les Standiford; “Gossip Men: J. Edgar Hoover, Joe McCarthy, Roy Cohn, and the Politics of Insinuation,” Christopher M. Elias; “Republic of Detours: How the New Deal Paid Broke Writers to Rediscover America,” Scott Borchert; “Moms Who Hike: Walking with America’s Most Inspiring Adventurers,” Heather Balogh Rochfort; “Cold War Secrets: a Vanished Professor, a Suspected Killer, and Hoover’s FBI,” Eileen Welsome: “The Passenger: How a Travel Writer Learned to Love Cruises & Other Lies from a Sinking Ship,” Chaney Kwak; “Omoiyari: the Japanese Art of Compassion,” Erin Niimi Longhurst; “Gentelligence: the Revolutionary Approach to Leading an Intergenerational Workforce,” Megan Gerhardt, Josephine Nachemson-Ekwall, & Brandon Fogel.

Fiction

“Fallen,” Linda Castillo; “Razorblade Tears,” S.A. Cosby; “An Ambush of Widows,” Jeff Abbott; “The One Your’re With,” Lauren K. Denton; “Nine Lives,” Danielle Steel; “Dead by Dawn,” Paul Doiron; “An Irish Hostage,” Charles Todd; “Bone Code,” Kathy Reichs; “Lady Sunshine,” Amy Mason Doan; “Out of Character,” Annabeth Albert.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edwards Virginia Smokehouse announces sale of company
Dining

Edwards Virginia Smokehouse announces sale of company

It’s the end of a 95-year era for the Edwards family. Surry-based Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, the specialty ham empire that spans four generations, will be sold to Missouri-based Burgers’ Smokehouse, also an American multigenerational family ham business. Burgers’ Smokehouse will pay Edwards Virginia Smokehouse for use of Edwards’ trademark and recipes. Sam Edwards III, president of Edwards ...

Review: 'Mona at Sea,' by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
Books

Review: 'Mona at Sea,' by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

FICTION: In this hilarious debut novel, a "sad millennial" is unemployed and emotionally adrift in Arizona. "Mona at Sea" by Elizabeth Gonzalez James; Santa Fe Writers Project (268 pages, $15.95) ——— Mona Mireles, the unemployed young protagonist of Elizabeth Gonzalez James' hilarious debut novel, has plenty to moan about. She'd hate the pun in the previous sentence. Her own humor is incisive ...

Review: 'The Great Mistake,' by Jonathan Lee
Books

Review: 'The Great Mistake,' by Jonathan Lee

FICTION: An insightful, impeccably written historical novel about an influential New Yorker's stunning demise. "The Great Mistake" by: Jonathan Lee; Alfred A. Knopf (304 pages, $25.95) ——— Jonathan Lee writes engrossing novels about public tragedies and private dilemmas, fusing vivid character studies with understated humor and aphoristic turns of phrase. The 40-year-old Brit's latest, a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News