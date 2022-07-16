 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 17, 2022

Culpeper County Library Summer Reading Events

The Culpeper County Library has announced its schedule of summer reading events.

 CULPEPER COUNTY LIBRARY

THE Culpeper County Library recently announced its schedule of summer reading events. See the flyer, and visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“Easy Allergy-Free Cookbook: 85 Recipes without Gluten, Dairy, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Eggs, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, or Wheat,” Amanda Orlando; “America’s National Heritage Areas: a Guide to the Nation’s New Kind of National Parks,” Robert Manning; “A Trip of One’s Own: Hope, Heartbreak, and Why Traveling Solo Could Change Your Life,” Kate Wills; “A Spy in Plain Sight: the Inside Story of the FBI and Robert Hanssen, America’s Most Damaging Russian Spy,” Lis Whiel; “Golden: the Power of Silence in a World of Noise,” Justin Zorn & Leigh Marz; “Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution,” Eric Jay Dolin; “Victory at Sea: Naval Power and the Transformation of the Global Order in World War II,” Paul Kennedy; “My Place in the Sun: Life in the Golden Age of Hollywood and Washington,” George Stevens, Jr.; “Who Killed Jane Stanford? A Gilded Age Tale of Murder, Deceit, Spirits, and the Birth of a University,” Richard White; “Inner Mastery, Outer Impact: How Your Five Core Energies Hold the Key to Success,” Hitendra Wadhwa.

Fiction

“The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci; “The Key to Deceit,” Ashley Weaver; “A Caribbean Heiress in Paris,” Adriana Herrera; “Nonna Maria and the Case of the Missing Bride,” Lorenzo Carcaterra; “The Favor,” Nora Murphy; “Magic, Lies and Deadly Pies,” Misha Popp; “With a Mind to Kill,” Anthony Horowitz; “Four Ways to Wear a Dress,” Gillian Libby; “The Honeymoon Cottage,” Lori Foster; “Poison Lilies,” Katie Tallo.

