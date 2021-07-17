Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 18, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“The Deadline Effect: How to Work Like It’s the Last Minute Before the Last Minute,” Christopher Cox; “The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean and the Looming Threat that Imperils It,” Helen Scales; “The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: the Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial killer,” Dean Jobb; “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans,” Cynthia Barnett; “The Man in the Iron Mask: the True Story of Europe’s Most Famous Prisoner,” Josephine Wilkinson; “A Guide to Writing College Admissions Essays: Practical Advice for Students and Parents,” Cory M. Franklin and others; “Chasing Wonder: Small Steps Toward a Life of Big Adventures,” Ginger Stache; “Satisfied: Finding Hope, Joy, and Contentment Right Where You Are,” Alyssa Joy Bethke; “Projections: the Story of Human Emotions,” Karl Deisseroth; “We All Know How this Ends: Lessons About Life and Living from Working with Death and Dying,” Anna Lyons & Louise Winter.
Fiction
“A Study in Crimson: Sherlock Holmes 1942,” Robert J. Harris; “The Secrets of Us,” Lucinda Berry; “The Lost Girls,” Jessica Chiarella; “The Forest of Vanishing Stars,” Kristin Harmel; “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller; “The Lammas Wild,” Alys Clare; “Antiques Carry On,” Barbara Allan; “Forever My Own,” Tracie Peterson; “Dog Eat Dog,” David Rosenfelt; “Silver Tears,” Camilla Lackberg.