Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 24, 2022

THE Culpeper County Library recently announced its schedule of summer reading events. See the flyer, and visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.
This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:
Nonfiction
“Home with Rue: Style for Everyone,” Kelli Lamb; “Ammu: Indian Home-Cooking to Nourish Your Soul,” Asma Khan; “Make Your Own Party: Twenty Blueprints to MYO Party!” Kelli Lewton; “How to Zoom Your Room: Room Rater’s Ultimate Style Guide,” Claude Taylor & Jessie Bahrey; “Two Wheels Good: the History and Mystery of the Bicycle,” Jody Rosen; “Tears Over Russia: a Search for Family and Legacy of Ukraine’s Pogroms,” Lisa Brahin; “Log Cabin Improv: Quilts with a Twist on Tradition,” Mary M. Hogan; “Phasers on Stun! How the Making (and Remaking) of Star Trek Changed the World,” Ryan Britt; “Batting the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the Maga Media are Destroying America,” Dan Pfeiffer.
Fiction
“Chrysalis,” Lincoln Child; “What Moves the Dead,” T.Kingfisher; “The German Wife,” Kelly Rimmer; “The Bodyguard,” Katherine Center; “The Retreat,” Sarah Pearse; “Grace Under Fire,” Julie Garwood; “Shattered,” James Patterson and James O. Born; “The Swell,” Allie Reynolds; “Things We Do in the Dark,” Jennifer Hillier; “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia.