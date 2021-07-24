 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 25, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 25, 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light: Essays,” Helen Ellis; “The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science,” Sam Kean; “How to Love Animals: In a Human-Shaped World,” Henry Mance; “It’s Elemental: the Hidden Chemistry in Everything,” Kate Biberdorf; “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin; First Friends: the Powerful, Unsung (and Unelected) People Who Shaped Our Presidents,” Gary Ginsberg; “Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction,” Kate Masur; “Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind,” Sue Black; “The Soul of Genius: Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, and the Meeting that Changed the Course of Science,” Jeffrey Orens; “Sprinting Through No Man’s Land: Endurance, Tragedy, and Rebirth in the 1919 Tour de France,” Adin Dobkin.

Fiction

“It Happened One Summer,” Tessa Bailey; “Such a Quiet Place,” Megan Miranda; “The Therapist,” B.A. Paris; “Look What You Made Me Do,” Elaine Murphy; “It’s Better This Way,” Debbie Macomber; “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva; “While We Were Dating,” Jasmine Guillory; “The Heathens,” Ace Atkins; “Steel Fear,” Brandon Webb & John David Mann; “The Final Girl Support Group,” Grady Hendrix.

