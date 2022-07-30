 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 31, 2022

Culpeper County Library Summer Reading Events

 CULPEPER COUNTY LIBRARY

THE Culpeper County Library recently announced its schedule of summer reading events. See the flyer, and visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“The Spy Who Knew Too Much: an Ex-CIA Officer’s Quest through a Legacy of Betrayal,” Howard Blum; “Monster’s Bones: the Discovery of T.Rex and How It Shook Our World,” David K. Randall; “Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy,” Damien Lewis; “Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics,” Paul Hollywood; “Game: an Autobiography,” Grant Hill; “Wastelands: the True Story of Farm Country on Trial,” Corban Addison; “In the Shadow of the Gods: the Emperor in World History,” Dominic Lieven; “Downtown Shabby: One American’s Ultimate DIY Adventure Restoring His Family’s English Castle,” Hopwood DePree; “Modern Conspiracies in America: Separating Fact from Fiction,” Michael D. Gambone; “The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches,” Daniel Bergner.

Fiction

“The Emma Project,” Sonali Dev; “Upgrade,” Blake Crouch; “Sister Mother Warrior,” Vanessa Riley; “Master of Furies,” Raymond Feist; “Ghosts of Paris,” Tara Moss; “Bad Actors,” Mick Herron; “The Change,” Kirsten Miller; “A Proposal They Can’t Refuse,” Natalie Cana; “Sunburst,” Susan May Warren; “The Souls of Lost Lake,” Jaime Jo Wright.

