Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 4, 2021
Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“The Calcium Connection: a Little-Known Enzyme at the Root of Your Cellular Health,” Brunde Broady, Karen Lacey & Lyle Wilson; “Still Alive: a Wild Life of Rediscovery,” Forrest Galante; “Vibrant: a Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Own Your Health, and Glow,” Stacie Stephenson; “Home EC for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 118 Projects,” Sharon Bowers; “An Atlas of Extinct Countries,” Gideon Defoe; “The Science of Jurassic World: the Dinosaur Facts Behind the Films,” Mark Brake & Jon Chase; “Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic,” Emma Goldberg; “Metabolical: the Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine,” Robert H. Lustig; “The Appalachian Trail: a Biography,” Philip D’Anieri.

Fiction

“The Dancing Girls,” M.M. Chouinard; “Ghost Blows a Kiss,” Carolyn Hart; “The French Paradox,” Ellen Crosby; “The Kobalt Dossier,” Eric Lustbader; “Legends of the North Cascades,” Jonathan Evison; “A Special Place for Women,” Laura Hankin; “The Keepers,” Jeffrey B. Burton; “The Personal Librarian,” Marie Benedict; “The Night Hawks,” Elly Griffiths; “Instamom,” Chantel Guertin.

