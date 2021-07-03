Culpeper County Library new titles for week of July 4, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“The Calcium Connection: a Little-Known Enzyme at the Root of Your Cellular Health,” Brunde Broady, Karen Lacey & Lyle Wilson; “Still Alive: a Wild Life of Rediscovery,” Forrest Galante; “Vibrant: a Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Own Your Health, and Glow,” Stacie Stephenson; “Home EC for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 118 Projects,” Sharon Bowers; “An Atlas of Extinct Countries,” Gideon Defoe; “The Science of Jurassic World: the Dinosaur Facts Behind the Films,” Mark Brake & Jon Chase; “Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic,” Emma Goldberg; “Metabolical: the Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine,” Robert H. Lustig; “The Appalachian Trail: a Biography,” Philip D’Anieri.
Fiction
“The Dancing Girls,” M.M. Chouinard; “Ghost Blows a Kiss,” Carolyn Hart; “The French Paradox,” Ellen Crosby; “The Kobalt Dossier,” Eric Lustbader; “Legends of the North Cascades,” Jonathan Evison; “A Special Place for Women,” Laura Hankin; “The Keepers,” Jeffrey B. Burton; “The Personal Librarian,” Marie Benedict; “The Night Hawks,” Elly Griffiths; “Instamom,” Chantel Guertin.