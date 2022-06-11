 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 12, 2022

  • 0
Culpeper County Library Summer Reading Events

The Culpeper County Library has announced its schedule of summer reading events.

 CULPEPER COUNTY LIBRARY

The Culpeper County Library recently announced its schedule of summer reading events. See the flyer, and visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“James Patterson: the Stories of My Life,” James Patterson; “Killing the Killers: the Secret War Against Terrorists,” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard; “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases,” Paul Holes & Robin Gaby Fisher; “Burn the Page: the True Story of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails, and Igniting Change,” Danica Roem; “Can Fish Count? What Animals Reveal About Our Uniquely Mathematical Minds,” Brian Butterworth; “The Age of the Strongman: How the Cult of the Leader Threatens Democracy Around the World,” Gideon Rachman; “The Betrayal: the True Story of My Brush with Death in the World of Narcos and Launderers,” Robert Mazur; “The Time Traveler’s Guide to Regency Britain,” Ian Mortimer; “The Gotti Wars: Taking Down America’s Most Notorious Mobster,” John Gleeson; “Gun Barons: the Weapons that Transformed America and the Men Who Invented Them,” John Bainbridge, Jr.

People are also reading…

Fiction

“Nora Goes Off Script,” Annabel Monaghan; “The Gatekeeper,” James Byrne; “Red Warning,” Matthew Quirk; “Out of the Clear Blue Sky,” Kristan Higgins; “It All Comes Down to This,” Therese Anne Fowler; “Zero Hour,” Tom Clancy; “The Omega Factor,” Steve Berry; “The Lies I Tell,” Julie Clark; “Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour,” Mike Lupica; “Good Husbands,” Cate Ray.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ezra Miller: Parents of missing teen seek restraining order against actor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert