Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 13, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Kennedy’s Avenger: Assassination, Conspiracy, and the Forgotten Trial of Jack Ruby,” Dan Abrams and David Fisher; “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Duncan Perry; “Evolution Gone Wrong: Curious Reasons Why Our Bodies Work (or Don’t),” Alex Bezzerides; “Raising LGBTQ Allies: a Parent’s Guide to Changing the Messages from the Playground,” Chris Tompkins; “Cary Grant: a Brilliant Disguise,” Scott Eyman; “The Anglo-Saxons: a History of the Beginnings of England 400-1066,” Marc Morris; “Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird,” Sean Flynn; “Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt,” Daniel Barbarisi; “The Guns of John Moses Browning: the Remarkable Story of the Inventor Whose Firearms Changed the World,” Nathan Gorenstein; “X Troop: the Secret Jewish Commandos of World War II,” Leah Garrett.
Fiction
“Jackpot,” Stuart Woods; “The Guncle,” Steven Rowley; “Tom Clancy Op-Center: The Black Order,” Jeff Rovin; “Our Woman in Moscow,” Beatriz Williams; “Castle Shade: a Novel of Suspense Featuring Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes,” Laurie R. King; “The House of Always,” Jenn Lyons; “Death in Daylesford,” Kerry Greenwood; “The Disappearing Act,” Catherine Steadman; “For the Wolf,” Hannah Whitten; The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot,” Marianne Cronin.