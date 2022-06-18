 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 19, 2022

  • 0
Culpeper County Library Summer Reading Events

The Culpeper County Library has announced its schedule of summer reading events.

 CULPEPER COUNTY LIBRARY

THE Culpeper County Library recently announced its schedule of summer reading events. See the flyer, and visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“My Seven Black Fathers: a Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family, and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole,” Will Jawando; “Grief is Love: Living with Loss,” Marisa Renee Lee; “Ritual: an Essential Grimoire,” Damien Echols & Lorri Davis; “Knitting: 20 Mindful Makes to Reconnect Head, Heart, & Hands,” Sicgmone Kludje & Vanessa Koranteng; “The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to the Meaning of Life,” A.J. Jacobs; “Everything Left to Remember: My Mother, Our Memories, and the Journey through the Rocky Mountains,” Steph Jagger; “The Complete Guide to Food Allergies in Adults and Children,” Scott H. Sicherer; “Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives,” Mary Laura Philpott; “Training for Obstacle Course Racing: a Practical Guide for the Busy Athlete,” Will Peveler; “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” Johnathan Martin & Alexander Burns; “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris.

People are also reading…

Fiction

“The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand; “A Face to Die For,” Iris Johansen; “The Beach Trip,” Ali Brady; “Hide,” Kiersten White; “The Heart’s Charge,” Karen Witemeyer; “Vigil Harbor,” Julia Glass; “Hostile Intent,” Don Bentley; “The Patient,” Jane Shemilt; “What Remains True,” Nancy Naigle; “Wedding Season,” Katy Birchall.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WWE's Vince McMahon 'steps back' from CEO roles amid misconduct probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert