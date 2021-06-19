 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 20, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 20, 2021

Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“Finding Solace in the Soil: an Archaeology of Gardens and Gardeners at Amache,” Bonnie J. Clark; “Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World,” Scott Keyes; “Zero Fail: the Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” Carol Leonning; “The Double Life of Bob Dylan: a Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966,” Clinton Heylin; “The Hummingbird’s Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings,” Sy Montgomery; “Dogwinks: True Godwink Stories of Dogs and the Blessings They Bring,” Squire Rushnell & Louise DuArt; “Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice,” Yusef Salaam; “Somebody’s Daughter: a Memoir,” Ashley C. Ford; “American Serial Killers: the Epidemic Years 1950-2000,” Peter Vronsky; “No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice,” Karen L. Cox.

Fiction

“The Missing Sister,” Lucinda Riley; “Murder-in-Law,” Veronica Heley; “The Whispering Dead,” Darcy Coates; “A Dark and Secret Place,” Jen Williams; “Hummingbird Lane,” Carolyn Brown; “The Summer Seekers,” Sarah Morgan; “The Girl Who Died,” Ragnar Jonasson; “Ridgeline,” Michael Punke; “The Chosen and the Beautiful,” Nghi Vo; “A Summer to Remember,” Erika Montgomery.

