Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 20, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Finding Solace in the Soil: an Archaeology of Gardens and Gardeners at Amache,” Bonnie J. Clark; “Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World,” Scott Keyes; “Zero Fail: the Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” Carol Leonning; “The Double Life of Bob Dylan: a Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966,” Clinton Heylin; “The Hummingbird’s Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings,” Sy Montgomery; “Dogwinks: True Godwink Stories of Dogs and the Blessings They Bring,” Squire Rushnell & Louise DuArt; “Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice,” Yusef Salaam; “Somebody’s Daughter: a Memoir,” Ashley C. Ford; “American Serial Killers: the Epidemic Years 1950-2000,” Peter Vronsky; “No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice,” Karen L. Cox.
Fiction
“The Missing Sister,” Lucinda Riley; “Murder-in-Law,” Veronica Heley; “The Whispering Dead,” Darcy Coates; “A Dark and Secret Place,” Jen Williams; “Hummingbird Lane,” Carolyn Brown; “The Summer Seekers,” Sarah Morgan; “The Girl Who Died,” Ragnar Jonasson; “Ridgeline,” Michael Punke; “The Chosen and the Beautiful,” Nghi Vo; “A Summer to Remember,” Erika Montgomery.