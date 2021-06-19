Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 20, 2021

Nonfiction

“Finding Solace in the Soil: an Archaeology of Gardens and Gardeners at Amache,” Bonnie J. Clark; “Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World,” Scott Keyes; “Zero Fail: the Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” Carol Leonning; “The Double Life of Bob Dylan: a Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966,” Clinton Heylin; “The Hummingbird’s Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings,” Sy Montgomery; “Dogwinks: True Godwink Stories of Dogs and the Blessings They Bring,” Squire Rushnell & Louise DuArt; “Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice,” Yusef Salaam; “Somebody’s Daughter: a Memoir,” Ashley C. Ford; “American Serial Killers: the Epidemic Years 1950-2000,” Peter Vronsky; “No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice,” Karen L. Cox.