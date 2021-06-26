 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 27, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 27, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nonfiction

“The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear,” Kate Moore; “The Principles of Pretty Rooms,” Phoebe Howard; “Spooked: the Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies,” Barry Meier; “Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization,” Edward Slingerland; “The Power of Awareness: and Other Secrets from the World’s Foremost Spies, Detectives, and Special Operators on How to Stay Safe and Save Your Life,” Dan Schilling; “Brining Up Bookmonsters: the Joyful Way to Turn Your Child into a Fearless, Ravenous Reader,” Amber Ankowski & Andy Ankowski; “Freedom,” Sebastian Junger; “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours,” Michelle Williams; “The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization,” Peter T. Coleman; “The Blue Wonder: Why the Sea Glows, Fish Sing, and Other Astonishing Insights from the Ocean,” Frauke Bagusche.

Fiction

“Beneath Devil’s Bridge,” Loreth Anne White; “Come Back to Me,” Jody Hedlund; “Million Dollar Demon,” Kim Harrison; “Lesson in Red,” Maria Hummel; “The Great Mistake,” Jonathan Lee; “What a Dog Knows,” Susan Wilson; “An Unlikely Spy,” Rebecca Starford; “Love for Beginners,” Jill Shalvis; “A Master of Djinn,” P. Djeli Clark; “The Metal Heart,” Caroline Lea.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Damien Chazelle’s new movie ‘Babylon’ adds to its star studded cast

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crab prices are through the roof and some Virginia seafood spots are reeling
Dining

Crab prices are through the roof and some Virginia seafood spots are reeling

  • Updated

All over Hampton Roads, Surf Rider is renowned for its crab cakes, made with so little binder they can’t be fried. The local chain’s lump-filled cakes bested the competition in two consecutive Virginian-Pilot taste tests, not to mention a recent blind-judged crab cake throwdown. But this year, said its third-generation co-owner, Chris Bennett, he almost had to take them off the menu. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News