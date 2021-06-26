Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 27, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear,” Kate Moore; “The Principles of Pretty Rooms,” Phoebe Howard; “Spooked: the Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies,” Barry Meier; “Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization,” Edward Slingerland; “The Power of Awareness: and Other Secrets from the World’s Foremost Spies, Detectives, and Special Operators on How to Stay Safe and Save Your Life,” Dan Schilling; “Brining Up Bookmonsters: the Joyful Way to Turn Your Child into a Fearless, Ravenous Reader,” Amber Ankowski & Andy Ankowski; “Freedom,” Sebastian Junger; “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours,” Michelle Williams; “The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization,” Peter T. Coleman; “The Blue Wonder: Why the Sea Glows, Fish Sing, and Other Astonishing Insights from the Ocean,” Frauke Bagusche.
Fiction
“Beneath Devil’s Bridge,” Loreth Anne White; “Come Back to Me,” Jody Hedlund; “Million Dollar Demon,” Kim Harrison; “Lesson in Red,” Maria Hummel; “The Great Mistake,” Jonathan Lee; “What a Dog Knows,” Susan Wilson; “An Unlikely Spy,” Rebecca Starford; “Love for Beginners,” Jill Shalvis; “A Master of Djinn,” P. Djeli Clark; “The Metal Heart,” Caroline Lea.