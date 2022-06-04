 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 5, 2022

Culpeper County Library Summer Reading Events

The Culpeper County Library has announced its schedule of summer reading events.

LAST WEEK, the Culpeper County Library announced its schedule of summer reading events. See the flyer, and visit the library’s website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times,” Mark T. Esper; “Conversations on Love: Lovers, Strangers, Parents, Friends, Endings, Beginnings,” Natasha Lunn; “The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: an Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of Our World,” Riley Black; “The Betrayal: How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans Abandoned America,” Ira Shapiro; “Managing Expectations: a Memoir in Essays,” Minnie Driver; “From the Hood to the Holler: a Story of Separate Worlds, Shared Dreams, and the Fight for America’s Future,” Charles Booker; “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: the Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR,” Lisa Napoli; “Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong,” Louisa Lim; “Damn Lucky: One Man’s Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History,” Kevin Maurer; “That Noodle Life: Soulful, Savory, Spicy, Slurpy,” Mike Le & Stephanie Le.

Fiction

“Summer Love,” Nancy Thayer; “Hidden Pictures,” Jason Rekulak; “The Messy Lives of Book People,” Phaedra Patrick; “Meant to Be,” Emily Giffin; “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham; “The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle,” Jennifer Ryan; “The Boardwalk Bookshop,” Susan Mallery; “Murder Most Grave,” G.A. McKevett; “The Latecomer,” Jean Hanff Korelitz; “The Foundling,” Anne Leary.

