Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 5, 2022

Nonfiction

“A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times,” Mark T. Esper; “Conversations on Love: Lovers, Strangers, Parents, Friends, Endings, Beginnings,” Natasha Lunn; “The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: an Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of Our World,” Riley Black; “The Betrayal: How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans Abandoned America,” Ira Shapiro; “Managing Expectations: a Memoir in Essays,” Minnie Driver; “From the Hood to the Holler: a Story of Separate Worlds, Shared Dreams, and the Fight for America’s Future,” Charles Booker; “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: the Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR,” Lisa Napoli; “Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong,” Louisa Lim; “Damn Lucky: One Man’s Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History,” Kevin Maurer; “That Noodle Life: Soulful, Savory, Spicy, Slurpy,” Mike Le & Stephanie Le.