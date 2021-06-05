Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 6, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Large Print

“Lilac Girls,” Martha Hall Kelly; “An Amish Picnic,” Amy Clipston, Kelly Irvin, Kathleen Fuller & Vanetta Chapman; “Animal Instinct,” David Rosenfelt; “Loving Jenna,” Amy Lillard; “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford; “A Fatal Yarn,” Peggy Ehrhart; “Hannah’s Courage,” Molly Jebber; “Miss Julia Happily Ever After,” Ann B. Ross; “The Red Book,” James Patterson; “Eternal,” Lisa Scottoline; “The Bookstore on the Beach,” Brenda Novak.

Audiobooks

“A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci; “Sooley,” John Grisham; “The Red Books,” James Patterson; “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford; “Send for Me,” Lauren Fox; “Broken (in the Best Possible Ways,” Jenny Lawson; “The Last Bookshop in London,” Madeline Martin; “Every Day is a Gift,” Tammy Duckworth; “World Travel: an Irreverent Guide,” Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever; “Animal Instinct,” David Rosentfelt.