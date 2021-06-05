 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 6, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of June 6, 2021

Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Large Print

“Lilac Girls,” Martha Hall Kelly; “An Amish Picnic,” Amy Clipston, Kelly Irvin, Kathleen Fuller & Vanetta Chapman; “Animal Instinct,” David Rosenfelt; “Loving Jenna,” Amy Lillard; “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford; “A Fatal Yarn,” Peggy Ehrhart; “Hannah’s Courage,” Molly Jebber; “Miss Julia Happily Ever After,” Ann B. Ross; “The Red Book,” James Patterson; “Eternal,” Lisa Scottoline; “The Bookstore on the Beach,” Brenda Novak.

Audiobooks

“A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci; “Sooley,” John Grisham; “The Red Books,” James Patterson; “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford; “Send for Me,” Lauren Fox; “Broken (in the Best Possible Ways,” Jenny Lawson; “The Last Bookshop in London,” Madeline Martin; “Every Day is a Gift,” Tammy Duckworth; “World Travel: an Irreverent Guide,” Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever; “Animal Instinct,” David Rosentfelt.

