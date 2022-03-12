Culpeper County Library new titles for week of March 13, 2022

Nonfiction

“Buddhish: a Guide to the 20 Most Important Buddhist Ideas for the Curious and Skeptical,” C. Pierce Salguero; “In Love: a Memoir of Love and Loss,” Amy Bloom; “50 States 500 Campgrounds,” National Geographic; “Shadow Man: an Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling,” Ron Franscell; “The Bald Eagle: the Improbable Journey of America’s Bird,” Jack E. Davis; “The Believer: Encounters with the Beginning, the End, and Our Place in the Middle,” Sarah Krasnostein; “The Extraordinary Gift of Being Ordinary: Finding Happiness Right Where You Are,” Ronald D. Siegel; “Never Give Up: My Life in the Wild,” Bear Grylls; “Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything,” Kelly Weill; “Becoming Forrest: One Man’s Epic Run Across America,” Rob Pope.