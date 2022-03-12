 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of March 13, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

Nonfiction

“Buddhish: a Guide to the 20 Most Important Buddhist Ideas for the Curious and Skeptical,” C. Pierce Salguero; “In Love: a Memoir of Love and Loss,” Amy Bloom; “50 States 500 Campgrounds,” National Geographic; “Shadow Man: an Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling,” Ron Franscell; “The Bald Eagle: the Improbable Journey of America’s Bird,” Jack E. Davis; “The Believer: Encounters with the Beginning, the End, and Our Place in the Middle,” Sarah Krasnostein; “The Extraordinary Gift of Being Ordinary: Finding Happiness Right Where You Are,” Ronald D. Siegel; “Never Give Up: My Life in the Wild,” Bear Grylls; “Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything,” Kelly Weill; “Becoming Forrest: One Man’s Epic Run Across America,” Rob Pope.

Fiction

“The Darkest Place,” Phillip Margolin; “High Stakes,” Danielle Steel; “The Golden Couple,” Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen; “The Lightning Rod,” Brad Meltzer; “Shadows Reel,” C.J. Box; “Run Rose Run,” Dolly Parton & James Patterson; “Killer View,” Roy Johansen; “An Impossible Impostor,” Dianna Reybourn; “Lullaby for Witches,” Hester Fox; “Mickey 7,” Edward Ashton.

