Culpeper County Library new titles for week of March 14, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of March 14, 2021

Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“The Crossroads at Midnight,” Abby Howard; “The Rope: a True Story of Murder, Heroism, and the Dawn of the NAACP,” Alex Tresniowski; “A Worse Place Than Hell: How the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg Changed a Nation,” John Matteson; “A Most Peculiar Book: the Inherent Strangeness of the Bible,” Kristin Swenson; “Dirty Gold: the Rise and Fall of an International Smuggling Ring,” Jay Weaver, Nicholas Nehamas, Jim Wyss, & Kyra Gurney; “The Girl Explorers: the Untold Story of the Globetrotting Women Who Trekked, Flew, and Fought Their Way Around the World,” Jayne Zanglein; “Unwinding Anxiety,” New Science Shows How to Break the Cycles of Worry and Fear to Heal Your Mind,” Judson Brewer; “Fright Favorites: 31 Movies to Haunt Your Halloween and Beyond,” David J. Skal; “Broke in America: Seeing, Understanding, and Ending U.S. Poverty,” Joanne S. Goldblum and Colleen Shaddox; “The Good Girls: an Ordinary Killing,” Sonia Faleiro.

Fiction

“What’s Mine and Yours,” Naima Coster; “Master of the Revels: a Return to Neal Stephenson’s D.O.D.O.,” Nicole Galland; “We Begin at the End,” Chris Whitaker; “Good Eggs,” Rebecca Hardiman; “Forget Me Not,” Alexandra Oliva; “Girl A,” Abigail Dean; “Flowers of Darkness,” Tatiana de Rosnay; “See Her Die,” Melinda Leigh; “Nighthawking,” Russ Thomas; “The Removed,” Brandon Hobson.

