Culpeper County Library new titles for week of March 20, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

Nonfiction

“Turn Your Fandom into Cash: a Geeky Guide to Turn Your Passion into a Business,” Carol Pinchefsky; “Level Up: Rise Above the Hidden Forces Holding Your Business Back,” Stacey Abrams & Lara Hodgson; “Family Camping: Everything You Need to Know for a Night Outdoors with Loved Ones,” Carlie Ess; “Career Remix: Get the Gig You Want with the Skills You’ve Got,” Damon Brown; “The First Kennedys: the Humble Roots of an American Dynasty,” Neal Thompson; “The Greatest Invention: a History of the World in Nine Mysterious Scripts,” Silvia Ferrara; “Free Speech: a History from Socrates to Social Media,” Jacob Mchangama; “Abundance: the Inner Path to Wealth,” Deepak Chopra; “On the Trail of the Jackalope: How a Legend Captured the World’s Imagination and Helped Us Cure Cancer,” Michael P. Branch; “The Enlightenment: the Pursuit of Happiness, 1680-1790,” Ritchie Robertson.

Fiction

“Devil’s Table,” Kate Rhodes; “Give Unto Others,” Donna Leon; “The Kaiju Preservation Society,” John Scalzi; “The Match,” Harlan Coben; “Nine Lives,” Peter Swanson; “The Summer Getaway,” Susan Mallery; “Citizen K-9,” David Rosenfelt; “The Book of Cold Cases,” Simone St.James; “The Great Passion,” James Runcie; “The Cartographers,” Peng Shepherd.

