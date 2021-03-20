Culpeper County Library new titles for week of March 21, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity. Find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Non-Fiction
“Didn’t See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart,” Rachel Hollis; “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America,” Michael E. Dyson; “Killer Triggers,” Joe Kenda; “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,” Walter Isaacson; “Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine,” Olivia Campbell; “Backyard Farming: From Raising Chickens to Growing Veggies, the Beginner’s Guide to Running a Self-Sustaining Farm”; “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life,” Martha Stewart; “Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast,” Ruth R. Clausen & Gregory D. Tepper; “Good Housekeeping Easy Meal Prep: the Ultimate Playbook for Make-Ahead Meals”; “Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction,” Michelle Nijhuis.
Fiction
“The Dark Heart of Florence,” Tasha Alexander; “”Dreams Rekindled,” Amanda Cabot; “Fast Ice: a Novel from the Numa Files,” Clive Cussler; “Her Dark Lies,” J.T. Ellison; “The Shepherd’s Wife,” Angela Hunt; “The Kindest Lie,” Nancy Johnson; “Later,” Stephen King; “Everything After,” Jill Santopolo; “Quiet in Her Bones,” Nalini Singh; “Band of Sisters,” Lauren Willig.