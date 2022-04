Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 1, 2022

Nonfiction

“Loving Edie: How a Dog Afraid of Everything Taught Me to be Brave,” Meredith May; “Deaf Utopia: a Memoir and a Love Letter to a Way of Life,” Nyle DiMarco & Robert Siebert; “Hello Molly! A Memoir,” Molly Shannon; “Growing Up Biden: a Memoir,” Valerie Biden Owens; “Fabric for Fashion: the Complete Guide,” Clive Hallett & Amanda Johnston; “The Steger Homestead Kitchen: Simple Recipes for an Abundant Life,” Will Steger & Rita Mae Steger; “Trust & Inspire: How Truly Great Leaders Unleash Greatness in Others,” Stephen M.R. Covey; “Into the Forest: the Secret Life of Trees,” Susan Tyler Hitchcock; “Riverman: an American Odyssey,” Ben McGrath; “Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs,” Juli Berwald.