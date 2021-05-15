Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 16, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Brothers, Sisters, Strangers: Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation,” Fern S. Chapman; “Don’t Call It a Cult: the Shocking Story of Keith Raniere and the Women of NXIVM,” Sarah Berman; “A Short History of Humanity: a New History of Old Europe,” Johannes Krause; “Second Chances: a Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption,” Craig Grossi; “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together,” Jeff Mauro; “Empire of the Superheroes: America’s Comic Book Creators and the Making of a Billion-Dollar Industry,” Mark Cotta Vaz; “Craft Your Own Happy: a Collection of 25 Creative Projects to Craft Your Way to Mindfulness,” Becci Mai Ford; “Because He’s Jeff Goldblum: the Movies, Memes, and Meaning of Hollywood’s Most Enigmatic Actor,” Travis M. Andrews; “The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession, and Death on Mount Everest,” Mark Synnott; “A Fire in the Wilderness: the First Battle Between Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee,” John Reeves.
Fiction
“The Newcomer,” Mary Kay Andrews; “Hour of the Witch,” Chris Bohjalian; “Near the Bone,” Christina Henry; “The Woman with the Blue Star,” Pam Jenoff; “Robert B. Parker’s Payback,” Mike Lupica; “Dial A for Aunties,” Jesse Q. Sutanto; “Under the Wave at Waimea,” Paul Theroux; “Lover Unveiled,” J.R. Ward; “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir; “The Last Night in London,” Karen White.