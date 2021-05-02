 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 2, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 2, 2021

Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“The 80/80 Marriage: a New Model for a Happier, Stronger Relationship,” Nathaniel J. Klemp; “Paying for College,” Kalman A. Chany; “Patch Work: a Life Amongst Clothes,” Claire Wilcox; “The Light of Days: the Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” Judith Batalion; “The Bookseller of Florence: the Story of the Manuscripts That Illuminated the Renaissance,” Ross King; “The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence,” Jessica Lahey; “The Next Everest: Surviving the Mountain’s Deadliest Day and Finding the Resilience to Climb Again,” Jim Davidson; “Sensational: the Hidden History of America’s ‘Girl Stunt Reporters’,” Kim Todd; “The Science of Middle-earth: a New Understanding of Tolkien and His World,” edited by Roland Lehoucq, Loic Mangin, and Jean-Sebastien Steyer; “Beautiful Things: a Memoir,” Hunter Biden.

Fiction

“A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci; “In Her Tracks,” Robert Dugoni; “Libertie,” Kaitlyn Greenidge; “Surviving Savannah,” Patti Callahan Henry; “Stargazer,” Anne Hillerman; “Bookshop By the Sea,” Denise Hunter; “The Last Bookshop in London,” Madeline Martin; “When the Stars Go Dark,” Paula McLain; “The Perfect Marriage,” Adam Mitzner; “Dance with Death,” Will Thomas.

