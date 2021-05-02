Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 2, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“The 80/80 Marriage: a New Model for a Happier, Stronger Relationship,” Nathaniel J. Klemp; “Paying for College,” Kalman A. Chany; “Patch Work: a Life Amongst Clothes,” Claire Wilcox; “The Light of Days: the Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” Judith Batalion; “The Bookseller of Florence: the Story of the Manuscripts That Illuminated the Renaissance,” Ross King; “The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence,” Jessica Lahey; “The Next Everest: Surviving the Mountain’s Deadliest Day and Finding the Resilience to Climb Again,” Jim Davidson; “Sensational: the Hidden History of America’s ‘Girl Stunt Reporters’,” Kim Todd; “The Science of Middle-earth: a New Understanding of Tolkien and His World,” edited by Roland Lehoucq, Loic Mangin, and Jean-Sebastien Steyer; “Beautiful Things: a Memoir,” Hunter Biden.
Fiction
“A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci; “In Her Tracks,” Robert Dugoni; “Libertie,” Kaitlyn Greenidge; “Surviving Savannah,” Patti Callahan Henry; “Stargazer,” Anne Hillerman; “Bookshop By the Sea,” Denise Hunter; “The Last Bookshop in London,” Madeline Martin; “When the Stars Go Dark,” Paula McLain; “The Perfect Marriage,” Adam Mitzner; “Dance with Death,” Will Thomas.