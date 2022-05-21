 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 22, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“Out of the Corner: a Memoir,” Jennifer Grey; “The Elegant & Edible Garden,” Linda Vater; “Urban Wild: 52 Ways to Find Wildness on Your Doorstep,” Helen Rook; “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire & Revolution in the Borderlands,” Kelly Lytle Hernandez; “Saka Saka: Adventures in African Cooking, South of the Sahara,” Anto Cocagne & Aline Princet; “Vibrant Interiors: Living Large at Home,” Andrea Monath Schumacher; “Madman in the Woods: Life Next Door to the Unabomber,” Jamie Gehring; “Diamonds and Deadlines: a Tale of Greed, Deceit, and a Female Tycoon in the Gilded Age,” Betsy Prioleau; “The Greatest Polar Expedition of All Time: the Arctic Mission to the Epicenter of Climate Change,” Markus Rex; “Born to Be Hanged: the Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune,” Keith Thomson; “Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders,” Kathryn Miles.

Fiction

“Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance,” Alison Espach; “The Cherry Robbers,” Sarai Walker; “Adult Assembly Required,” Abbi Waxman; “You Have a Friend in 10A,” Maggie Shipstead; “Take Your Breath Away,” Linwood Barclay; “Something Wilder,” Christina Lauren; “The Island,” Adrain McKinty; “Bloomsbury Girls,” Natalie Jenner; “This Time Tomorrow,” Emma Straub; “In the Blood,” Jack Carr.

