Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 22, 2022

Nonfiction
“Out of the Corner: a Memoir,” Jennifer Grey; “The Elegant & Edible Garden,” Linda Vater; “Urban Wild: 52 Ways to Find Wildness on Your Doorstep,” Helen Rook; “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire & Revolution in the Borderlands,” Kelly Lytle Hernandez; “Saka Saka: Adventures in African Cooking, South of the Sahara,” Anto Cocagne & Aline Princet; “Vibrant Interiors: Living Large at Home,” Andrea Monath Schumacher; “Madman in the Woods: Life Next Door to the Unabomber,” Jamie Gehring; “Diamonds and Deadlines: a Tale of Greed, Deceit, and a Female Tycoon in the Gilded Age,” Betsy Prioleau; “The Greatest Polar Expedition of All Time: the Arctic Mission to the Epicenter of Climate Change,” Markus Rex; “Born to Be Hanged: the Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune,” Keith Thomson; “Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders,” Kathryn Miles.
Fiction
“Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance,” Alison Espach; “The Cherry Robbers,” Sarai Walker; “Adult Assembly Required,” Abbi Waxman; “You Have a Friend in 10A,” Maggie Shipstead; “Take Your Breath Away,” Linwood Barclay; “Something Wilder,” Christina Lauren; “The Island,” Adrain McKinty; “Bloomsbury Girls,” Natalie Jenner; “This Time Tomorrow,” Emma Straub; “In the Blood,” Jack Carr.