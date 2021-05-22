Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 23, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Turning Down the Noise: the Quiet Power of Silence in a Busy World,” Christine Jackman; “Mom Genes: Inside the New Science of Our Ancient Maternal Instinct,” Abigail Tucker; “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power,” Susan Page; “Extra Life: a Short History of Living Longer,” Steven Johnson; “Can I Recycle This? A Guide to Better Recycling and How to Reduce Single-Use Plastics,” Jennie Romer; “Bicycling with Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration,” Sara Dykman; “Plunder: Napoleon’s Theft of Veronese’s Feast,” Cynthia Saltzman; “Brat: an 80’s Story,” Andrew McCarthy; “Facing the Mountain: a True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel Brown; “How Iceland Changed the World: the Big History of a Small Island,” Egill Bjarnason.
Fiction
“The Venice Sketchbook,” Rhys Bowen; “The Devil’s Hand,” Jack Carr; “The Final Twist,” Jeffery Deaver; “The Bookshop of Second Chances,” Jackie Fraser; “The Shadow of the Gods,” John Gwynne; “Local Woman Missing,” Mary Kubica; “21st Birthday,” James Patterson; “The Next Wife,” Kaira S. Rouda; “The Clover Girls,” Viola Shipman; “Lost in Paris,” Elizabeth Thompson; “The Elephant of Belfast,” S. Kirk Walsh.