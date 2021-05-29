Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 30, 2021

Nonfiction

“Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in My Life with John McCain,” Cindy McCain; “Sacrifice: a Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth,” Michelle R. Black; “Everything is Fine: a Memoir,” Vince Granata; “Lavender: 50 Self-Care Recipes and Projects for Natural Wellness,” Bonnie L. Gillis; “How Stella Learned to Talk: the Groundbreaking Story of the World’s First Talking Dog,” Christina Hunger; “It’s Always Freezer Season: How to Freeze Like a Chef with 100 Make-Ahead Recipes,” Ashley Christensen; “The Gran Tour: Travels with My Elders,” Ben Aitken; “Raising LGBTQ Allies: a Parent’s Guide to Changing the Messages from the Playground,” Chris Tompkins; “Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird,” Sean Flynn; “Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt,” Daniel Barbarisi.