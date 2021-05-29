 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 30, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 30, 2021

Culpeper County Library building

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in My Life with John McCain,” Cindy McCain; “Sacrifice: a Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth,” Michelle R. Black; “Everything is Fine: a Memoir,” Vince Granata; “Lavender: 50 Self-Care Recipes and Projects for Natural Wellness,” Bonnie L. Gillis; “How Stella Learned to Talk: the Groundbreaking Story of the World’s First Talking Dog,” Christina Hunger; “It’s Always Freezer Season: How to Freeze Like a Chef with 100 Make-Ahead Recipes,” Ashley Christensen; “The Gran Tour: Travels with My Elders,” Ben Aitken; “Raising LGBTQ Allies: a Parent’s Guide to Changing the Messages from the Playground,” Chris Tompkins; “Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird,” Sean Flynn; “Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt,” Daniel Barbarisi.

Fiction

“Mary Jane,” Jessica Anya Blau; “Seven Perfect Things,” Catherine Ryan Hyde; “The Paris Labyrinth,” Gilles Legardinier; “Do No Harm,” Christina McDonald; “The Summer of Lost and Found,” Mary Alice Monroe; “Five Tribes,” Brian A. Nelson; “Sorrowland,” Rivers Solomon; “Hummingbird Salamander,” Jeff VanderMeer; “Claw & Disorder,” Eileen Watkins; “That Summer,” Jennifer Weiner.

