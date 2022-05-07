Culpeper County Library new titles for week of May 8, 2022

Nonfiction

“The King’s Shadow: Obsession, Betrayal, and the Deadly Quest for the Lost City of Alexandria,” Edmund Richardson; “Cooking with Plant-Based Meat,” America’s Test Kitchen; “Junk Science and the American Criminal Justice System,” M. Chris Fabricant; “Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist,” F.B.M. de Waal; “The Knitter’s Stitch Collection: a Creative Guide to the 300 Knitting Stitches You Really Need to Know,” Lesley Stanfield & Melody Griffiths; “Nowhere for Very Long: the Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life,” Brianna Madia; “Don’t Worry: 48 Lessons on Relieving Anxiety from a Zen Buddhist Monk,” Shunmyao Masuno; “Quantum Steampunk: the Physics of Yesterday’s Tomorrow,” Nicole Yunger Halpern; “Between the Mountain and the Sky: a Mother’s Story,” Maggie Doyne; “Fat Girls Hiking: an Inclusive Guide to Getting Outdoors at Any Size or Ability,” Summer Michaud-Skog.