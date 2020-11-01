Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 1, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Walks with Sam: a Man, a Dog, and a Season of Awakening,” David W. Berner; “Blue Sky Kingdom: an Epic Family Journey to the Heart of the Himalaya,” Bruce Kirkby; “The Luckiest Man: Life with John McCain,” Mark Salter; “Unnatural Companions: Rethinking Our Love of Pets in an Age of Wildlife Extinction,” Peter Christie; “The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking),” Katie Mack; “The Secret Language of Cells: What Biological Conversations Tell Us About the Brain-Body Connection, the Future of Medicine, and Life Itself,” Jonathan D. Lieff; “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, and Life Itself,” Merlin Sheldrake; “The Butterfly Effect: Insects and the Making of the Modern World,” Edward D. Melillo; “Life in the Fasting Lane: How to Make Intermittent Fasting a Lifestyle – and Reap the Benefits of Weight Loss and Better Health,” Jason Fung; “Me and Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band,” Willie Nelson.
Fiction
“Battle Ground: a Novel of the Dresden Files,” Jim Butcher; “The Harbinger II, the Return,” Jonathan Cahn; “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas,” W. Bruce Cameron; “The Girl in the Mirror,” Rose Carlyle; “The Sentinel,” Lee Child; “House of Correction,” Nicci French; “Shakeup,” Stuart Woods; “Love Your Life,” Sophie Kinsella; “You Betrayed Me,” Lisa Jackson; “The Last Agent,” Robert Dugoni.
