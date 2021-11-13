 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 14, 2021
editor's pick top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 14, 2021

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: the Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” Nick Offerman; “Invincible: Conquering the Mountains that Separate You from the Blessed Life,” Robert Jeffress; “Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller,” Nadia Wassef; “Zen the the Art of Saving the Planet,” Thich Nhat Hanh; “Where the Light Fell,” Philip Yancey; “Move: the Forces Uprooting Us,” Parag Khanna; “Washington at the Plow: the Founding Farmer and the Question of Slavery,” Bruce A. Ragsdale; “Social Justice Parenting: How to Raise Compassionate, Anti-Racist, Justice-Minded Kids in an Unjust World,” Traci Baxley; “Imperiled Reef: the Fascinating, Fragile Life of a Caribbean Wonder,” Sandy Sheehy; “Boys Enter the House: the Victims of John Wayne Gacy and the Lives They Left Behind,” David Nelson.

Fiction

“Over My Dead Body,” Jeffrey Archer; “A Season on the Wind,” Suzanne Woods Fisher; “A Line to Kill,” Anthony Horowitz; “Best in Snow,” David Rosenfelt; “Oh William!” Elizabeth Strout; “Dear Santa,” Debbie Macomber; “Judge’s List,” John Grisham; “The Twelve Jays of Christmas,” Donna Andrews,” “Sleepless,” Romy Hausmann; “Nolyn,” Michael J. Sullivan.

