Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 15, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.

After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Non-Fiction

“Dark Archives: a Librarian’s Investigation into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin,” Megan Rosenbloom; “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris; “This Time Next Year We’ll Be Laughing: a Memoir,” Jacqueline Winspear; “Mad & Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency,” Bea Koch; “Artcurious: Stories of the Unexpected, Slightly Odd, and Strangely Wonderful in Art History,” Jennifer Dasal; “Matrimony, Inc.: From Personal Ads to Swiping Right, a Story of America Looking for Love,” Francesca Beauman; “Memphis Mayhem: a Story of the Music that Shook Up the World,” David A. Less; “White Hot Light: Twenty-Five Years in Emergency Medicine,” Frank Huyler; “Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy,” Ben Macintyre; “Climb: Leaving Safe and Finding Strength on 100 Summits in Japan,” Susan Spann.

Fiction

“Hidden in Plain Sight,” Jeffrey Archer; “The Dirty South,” John Connolly; “The Law of Innocence: a Lincoln Lawyer Novel,” Michael Connelly; “Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven,” Janet Evanovich; “The Arrest,” Johnathan Lethem; “The Brightest Star,” Fern Michaels; “The Kingdom,” Jo Nesbo; “Forever By Your Side,” Tracie Peterson; “Tell Me My Name,” Erin Ruddy; “The Librarian of Boone’s Hollow,” Kim Vogel Sawyer.