Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 15, 2020
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 15, 2020

Culpeper County Library

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited capacity, after having closed March 17 due to COVID-19.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.

After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Non-Fiction

“Dark Archives: a Librarian’s Investigation into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin,” Megan Rosenbloom; “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris; “This Time Next Year We’ll Be Laughing: a Memoir,” Jacqueline Winspear; “Mad & Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency,” Bea Koch; “Artcurious: Stories of the Unexpected, Slightly Odd, and Strangely Wonderful in Art History,” Jennifer Dasal; “Matrimony, Inc.: From Personal Ads to Swiping Right, a Story of America Looking for Love,” Francesca Beauman; “Memphis Mayhem: a Story of the Music that Shook Up the World,” David A. Less; “White Hot Light: Twenty-Five Years in Emergency Medicine,” Frank Huyler; “Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy,” Ben Macintyre; “Climb: Leaving Safe and Finding Strength on 100 Summits in Japan,” Susan Spann.

Fiction

“Hidden in Plain Sight,” Jeffrey Archer; “The Dirty South,” John Connolly; “The Law of Innocence: a Lincoln Lawyer Novel,” Michael Connelly; “Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven,” Janet Evanovich; “The Arrest,” Johnathan Lethem; “The Brightest Star,” Fern Michaels; “The Kingdom,” Jo Nesbo; “Forever By Your Side,” Tracie Peterson; “Tell Me My Name,” Erin Ruddy; “The Librarian of Boone’s Hollow,” Kim Vogel Sawyer.

