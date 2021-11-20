 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 21, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 21, 2021

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“Virginia Distilled: Four Centuries of Drinking in the Old Dominion,” Patrick Evans-Hylton; “The Writing of the Gods: the Race to Decode the Rosetta Stone,” Edward Dolnick; “In the Midst of Civilized Europe: the Pogroms of 1918-1921 and the Onset of the Holocaust,” Jeffrey Veidlinger; “The First Shots: the Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine,” Brendan Borrell; “Twelve Caesars: Images of Power from the Ancient World to the Modern,” Mary Beard; “Fire & Ice: the Volcanoes of the Solar System,” Natalie Starkey; “The Amur River: Between Russia and China,” Colin Thubron; “Desparate: an Epic Battle for Clean Water and Justice in Appalachia,” Kris Maher; “The Elements of Choice: Why the Way We Decide Matters,” Eric J. Johnson; “The Electricity of Every Living Thing: a Woman’s Walk in the Wild to Find Her Way Home,” Katherine May; “The Book of Hope: a Survival Guide to Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, & Gail Hudson.

Fiction

“The Unheard,” Nicci French; “Grave Reservations,” Cherie Priest; “A Virgin River Christmas,” Robyn Carr; “The French Gift: a Novel of World War II Paris,” Kirsty Manning; “Freedom’s Song,” Kim Vogel Sawyer; “Claws for Alarm,” Rita Mae Brown; “The Last Protector,” Simon Gervais; “The Brightest Star in Paris,” Diana Biller; “Blue-Skinned Gods,” SJ Sindu; “Heard It In a Love Song,” Tracey Garvis Graves.

