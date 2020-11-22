Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 22, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing for a couple of months due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is again open, with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Fiction
“The Fallen Angel,” Tracy Borman; “The Clutter Corpse,” Brett Simon; “The Empire of Gold,” S.A. Chakraborty; “The Forgotten Daughter,” Joanna Goodman; “A Christmas Resolution,” Anne Perry; “The Forgotten Kingdom,” Signe Pike; “Murder Most Sweet,” Laura J. Walker; “The Valkyrie Protocol,” David Weber; “The Christmas Spirit,” Alexandrea Weis; “The Buried World,” Jeff Wheeler.
Audiobooks
“Killing Crazy Horse: the Merciless Indian Wars in America,” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard; “Elsewhere” Dean Koontz; “Shakeup: a Stone Barrington Novel,” Stuart Woods; “Troubles in Paradise,” Elin Hilderbrand; “A Song for the Dark Times: an Inspector Rebus Novel,” Ian Rankin; “Coast-to-Coast Murders,” James Patterson & J.D. Barker; “The Searcher,” Tana French; “Silent Bite: an Andy Carpenter Mystery,” David Rosenfelt; “Cary Grant: a Brilliant Disguise,” Scott Eyman; “Shadows in Death,” J.D. Robb.
