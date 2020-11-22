 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 22, 2020
Culpeper County Library

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited capacity, after having closed March 17 due to COVID-19.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.

After closing for a couple of months due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is again open, with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Fiction

“The Fallen Angel,” Tracy Borman; “The Clutter Corpse,” Brett Simon; “The Empire of Gold,” S.A. Chakraborty; “The Forgotten Daughter,” Joanna Goodman; “A Christmas Resolution,” Anne Perry; “The Forgotten Kingdom,” Signe Pike; “Murder Most Sweet,” Laura J. Walker; “The Valkyrie Protocol,” David Weber; “The Christmas Spirit,” Alexandrea Weis; “The Buried World,” Jeff Wheeler.

Audiobooks

“Killing Crazy Horse: the Merciless Indian Wars in America,” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard; “Elsewhere” Dean Koontz; “Shakeup: a Stone Barrington Novel,” Stuart Woods; “Troubles in Paradise,” Elin Hilderbrand; “A Song for the Dark Times: an Inspector Rebus Novel,” Ian Rankin; “Coast-to-Coast Murders,” James Patterson & J.D. Barker; “The Searcher,” Tana French; “Silent Bite: an Andy Carpenter Mystery,” David Rosenfelt; “Cary Grant: a Brilliant Disguise,” Scott Eyman; “Shadows in Death,” J.D. Robb.

