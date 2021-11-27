 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 28, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 28, 2021

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“King of the Blues: the Rise and Reign of B.B. King,” Daniel De Vise; “The Writing of the Gods: the Race to Decode the Rosetta Stone,” Edward Dolnick; “Will,” Will Smith with Mark Manson; “Bad Mother Fuker: the Lives and Movies of Samuel L. Jackson, the Coolest Man in Hollywood,” Gavin Edwards; “The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: the True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive,” Lucy Adlington; “What Happened to Paula: On the Death of an American Girl,” Katherine Dykstra; “Act Like You Got Some Sense: and Other Things My Daughter Taught Me,” Jamie Foxx; “The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II,” Judith Mackrell; “Under Jerusalem: the Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City,” Andrew Lawler; “They Called Us ‘Lucky’: the Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War’s Hardest Hit Unit,” Ruben Gallego & Jim DeFelice.

Fiction

“Dare to Know,” James Kennedy; “The Damage,” Caitlin Wahrer; “The Shadows of Men,” Abir Mukherjee; “Suburban Dicks,” Fabian Nicieza; “The Joy and Light Bus Company,” Alexander McCall Smith; “Noor,” Nnedi Okorafor; “Mercy,” David Baldacci; “Tom Clancy Chain of Command,” Marc Cameron; “Clive Cussler’s the Devil’s Sea,” Dirk Cussler; “The Lucky Escape,” Laura Jane Williams.

