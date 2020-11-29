Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 29, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.

After closing for a couple of months due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is again open, with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Fiction

“In the Lion’s Den,” Barbara Taylor Bradford; “Piece of My Heart,” Mary Higgins Clark; “Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon,” Marc Cameron; “Marauder: a Novel of the Oregon Files,” Clive Cussler; “The Noel Letters,” Richard Paul Evans; “V2: a Novel of World War II,” Robert Harris; “Moonflower Muders,” Anthony Horowitz; “Truly, Madly, Deeply,” Karen Kingsbury; “The Midnight Bargain,” C.L. Polk; “All That Glitters,” Danielle Steel.

Nonfiction

“Burning the Books: a History of the Deliberate Destruction of Knowledge,” Richard Ovenden; “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day,” Jay Shetty; “South to Freedom: Runaway Slaves to Mexico and the Road to the Civil War,” Alice Baumgartner; “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation,” Candace Owens; “Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad,” John O. Brennan; “The Secret Life of Groceries: the Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket,” Benjamin Lorr; “The Killer’s Shadow: the FBI’s Hunt for a White Supremacist Serial Killer,” John E. Douglas; “The Last Giants: the Rise and Fall of the African Elephant,” Levison Wood; “Wolf Island: Discovering the Secrets of a Mythic Animal,” L. David Mech; “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Andrew M. Cuomo.