Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 7, 2021
Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Nonfiction

“Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections,” Mollie Hemingway; “The Gilded Page: the Secret Lives of Medieval Manuscripts,” Mary Wellesley; “War by Other Means: a General in the Trump White House,” Keith Kellogg; “Beautiful Country: a Memoir,” Qian Julie Wang; “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: the Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It,” Dave Quinn; “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl; “Capte’s Women: a True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era,” Laurence Leamer; “The Gambler Wife: a True Story of Love, Risk, and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky,” Andrew D. Kaufman; “Liberty is Sweet: the Hidden History of the American Revolution,” Woody Holton; “The Forever Dog: Surprising New Science to Help Your Canine Companion Live Younger, Healthier, & Longer,” Rodney Habib & Karen Shaw Becker.

Fiction

“Isaac’s Beacon,” David L. Robbins; “The Mad Women’s Ball,” Victoria Mas; “The Bloodless Boy,” Robert J. Lloyd; “The War for Gloria,” Atticus Lish; “Strangers on a Skein,” Anne Canadeo; “A Calling for Charlie Barnes,” Joshua Ferris; “Forgiving Paris,” Karen Kingsbury; “The Nameless Ones,” John Connolly; “Fight Night,” Miriam Toews; “The Killing Kind,” James Casey.

