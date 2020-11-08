Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Nov. 8, 2020

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.

After closing for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the library has reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“Girl Decoded: a Scientist’s Quest to Reclaim Our Humanity by Bringing Emotional Intelligence to Technology,” Rana El Kaliouby; “Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession”; “Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence, and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth,” Stuart Ritchie; “Sloths: a Celebration of the World’s Most Misunderstood Mammal,” William R. Hartston; “Mary: the Mary Tyler Moore Story,” Herbie J. Pilato; “The Nazi Menace: Hitler, Churchill, Roosevelt, Stalin, and the Road to War,” Benjamin C. Hett; “Down Along with That Devil’s Bones: a Reckoning with Monuments, Memory, and the Legacy of White Supremacy,” Connor T. O’Neill; “Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy,” Ben Macintyre; “Climb: Leaving Safe and Finding Strength on 100 Summits in Japan,” Susan Spann; “Sky Full of Stars: Learning to Surrender to God’s Perfect Plans,” Meg Apperson.

Fiction

“The Orphan’s Guilt,” Archer Mayor; “Piranesi,” Susanna Clarke; “The Archive of the Forgotten,” A.J. Hackwith; “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik; “Zero Zone,” Scott O’Connor; “Cardiff, by the Sea: Four Novellas of Suspense,” Joyce Carol Oates; “A Song for the Dark Times,” Ian Rankin; “Black Sun: Between Earth and Sky,” Rebecca Roanhorse; “Unrestricted Access: New and Classic Short Fiction,” James Rollins, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” Victoria Schwab.